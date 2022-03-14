Ophthalmic Loupes Market Size 2022 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global ophthalmic loupes market expected to reach USD 690 million by 2027 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Ophthalmic Loupes Market By Loupe Type (Galilean, Prismatic, Plate Loupe); By Design (Through-The-Lens, Flip-Up); By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa); Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

High prevalence of eye-related conditions rises in the old age population, awareness among patients about ill effects, and rising dedicated eye care centers in emerging nations are few factors influencing market growth for ophthalmic loupes. According to the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO), as of October 2020, around 1 billion people were suffering from vision acuity related disorders. It included un-addressed cases of refractive errors (121.5 million), diabetic retinopathy (3.2 million), glaucoma (6.85 million), presbyopia (840 million), and cataract (65.7 million).

The global ophthalmic loupes industry is fragmented based on type, design, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into Galilean, prismatic (Keplerian), and plate loupe. Based on the design, the global ophthalmic loupes industry is further bifurcated into Through-The-Lens (TTL) and Flip-up. Based on end-use, the ophthalmic loupes industry is further bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Segment Highlights

The Galilean type market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to its high precision and magnifying power. The Galilean ophthalmic loupes segment accounted for over 35% of the overall market. However, prismatic market segment is expected to witness fastest growth.

Based on design, the TTL segment accounted for the largest revenue share with over 50% of the global market. This can be attributed to the ability of TTL to customize itself according to the requirements.

Hospitals segment of ophthalmic loupes industry accounted for the highest market share with over 40% of the revenue in 2019.

North America ophthalmic loupes industry accounted for the largest revenue share with over 30% of the market. Positive funding scenario and the presence of competent regulatory authorities are favoring the market growth.

Few of the major market players operating in the ophthalmic loupes industry include SurgiTel, SHEERVISION, Keeler, ZEISS, and Rudolf Riester GmbH. The companies heavily invest in research & development activities to create advanced technologies.

