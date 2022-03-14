Electric Bed Market 2022 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global electric bed market size is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Global Electric Bed Market By Product (Semi-automatic, Fully Automatic), By Application (General Bed, Intensive Care Bed, Bariatric Bed, Birthing Bed), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Reproductive Care Centers, Dentistry, Others); Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The electric bed allows the patient to adjust both upper and lower body positions with a self-adjustable height feature. They help in a variety of medical complaints and rapidly increase patient’s comfort. It offers several health benefits such as chronic pain, people with poor mobility, swelling, arthritis, acid reflux, and people with frequent cases of heartburn.

The market is driven by rising hospital admissions, owing to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and sports injuries across the globe and technological advancements in the hospitals. According to the market statistics published by the U.S. Center for Disease and Control (CDC), around 30 million people take part in sports-related activities in the U.S. alone. Of this, individuals aged 15 to 20 accounted for around 2 million injuries and more than 30,000 hospital admissions per year.

Technological advancements by the key companies operating in the market, over the few years, have been able to expand their portfolio of smart offerings. For instance, in November 2019, China-based smart products manufacturer, Xiaomi, expanded its smart product offering named 8HMilan, which is controlled with voice commands.

Xiaomi smart electric product is fully equipped with high-performance motors, which could be lifted independently, any of the angle could be adjusted, seamless gear limit, 0 to 60 degree back adjustment, 0 to 30-degree leg adjustment, and one can unlock more nodes. The operator can control the operation of the product with voice commands, and buttons.

Market participants such as Arjo, Medline Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Paramount, Gendron Inc., Stryker, Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, LINET, and Midmark India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. Market players in the industry are focusing on commercializing their products by emphasizing innovative features.

For instance, in October 2020, the U.S.-based medical equipment manufacturer introduced a new line of electric cots in the market under the brand name “ProCuity”. A portfolio of offerings under this brand is completely wireless products equipped with full-proof patient monitoring features. It helps in reducing patient falls, allows nurses to efficiently monitor cot-ridden patients, and patients can effectively rotate the cots in different positions.

Electric Bed, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

Electric Bed, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

General Bed

Intensive Care Bed

Bariatric Bed

Birthing Bed

Others

Electric Bed, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Reproductive Care Centers

Dentistry

Others

Electric Bed, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

