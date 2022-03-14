Taiwan approves 2,400 migrant agricultural workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Agriculture (COA) said on Monday (March 14) that the council had approved the applications for entry of about 2,400 migrant agricultural workers, CNA reported.

It’s expected that applicants who meet Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention standards will enter the country in about two weeks and begin to replenish the domestic workforce for the agricultural industry, which has been challenged by labor shortages, the report said.

Tsai Pei-chun (蔡佩君), executive secretary at the COA's Personnel Office, told CNA in a telephone interview that Taiwan stopped the importation of migrant workers for almost one year from May in 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic situation turned bleak. The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Feb. 15 reopened the country’s borders to migrant workers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, Tsai added.

However, she said Indonesia does not allow its people to work as agricultural laborers overseas, and therefore there will be no Indonesians among this group of 2,400 migrant agricultural workers, per CNA.

The 2,400 migrants will be assigned to work in a variety of agricultural sectors based on agricultural labor demand statistics, the COA official said. Among them, 1,000 will work in the animal husbandry sector, 180 in the land-based fish farming sector, 920 as seasonal workers in all agricultural sectors, and 300 in the agro-food industry, she added, according to the CNA report.