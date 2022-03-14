Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse

30 passengers sent plummeting backward at Xinpu MRT station Friday night

  210
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 18:30
(Facebook, Baofei Commune GIF)

(Facebook, Baofei Commune GIF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Monday (March 14) of an escalator in a New Taipei City MRT station collapsing, sending about 30 people hurtling backward and causing four of them to suffer minor injuries.

At 10:26 p.m. on Friday (March 11), approximately 30 people were taking the escalator up from the platform of the Bannan (Blue) Line's Xinpu Station. However, the escalator suddenly stopped and began descending rapidly.

On Monday, two surveillance camera videos of the incident were posted on the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社). In the video taken from the upper floor, a large group of people can be seen ascending, with one person just managing to step off in time and two others nearly making it to the end but failing to do so as the escalator gives way and sends the passengers plummeting backward.

In the second video, taken from a surveillance camera on the platform, people can be seen streaming downwards as others frantically try to run out of their way. One passenger can be seen hitting the floor with significant force, and many pile on top of each other.

One person suffered a sprained ankle and was transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, reported Storm Media. Three others suffered minor bruises but were able to leave the station under their own power.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) stated that it immediately asked manufacturer Otis Elevator Company (Taiwan) Limited to investigate the cause of the accident. It stressed that MRT escalators have a strict maintenance schedule and that the escalator involved had been most recently inspected on March 7.

The TRTC said the manufacturer found that the emergency brakes had not been applied immediately due to an abnormality in a circuit. It requested that the faulty gearbox be sent to the factory for disassembly and inspection and that inspections of other escalators with the same braking equipment begin immediately to ensure no similar faults occur again.

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
(Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshots)

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
(Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshots)
MRT
MRT accident
MRT station
escalator
escalator accident
Taipei Metro
Taipei MRT
Bannan Line
Blue Line
Xinpu Station

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Keelung MRT to have 13 stops, cost NT$42.5 billion
Taiwan's Keelung MRT to have 13 stops, cost NT$42.5 billion
2022/02/22 14:46
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022/02/09 20:49
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
2022/01/31 18:38
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
2022/01/24 17:10
Taipei takes in 56 COVID cases as Taoyuan cluster grows
Taipei takes in 56 COVID cases as Taoyuan cluster grows
2022/01/22 11:21