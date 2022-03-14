Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the market study, the global market is estimated to cross $9.08 billion revenue by the end of the year 2026.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment refers to protective clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments that are designed to protect the holder from infection in the form of direct contact with virus or any biological agents.

The Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market is driven by various growth factor such as:

Increasing government initiatives to facilitate the import of personal protective equipment

Rapid technological advancements in the form of standardizing procedures and High-Reliability Organizing (HRO)

Growth in number of domestic market players considering the domestic players PPE manufactures

Increasing production of integrated and cost-effective PPE

Growth in demand for protective clothing, respiratory protection and hand protection in the healthcare industry

The Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Product and End-Use. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments. The Product Segment is sub-segmented into Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Head, Eye and Face Protection, Protective Footwear, Hand Protection and Others. Furthermore, the End-Use segment is sub-segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others.

In geographical segmentation, the Global Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market is majorly categorized on the basis of Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. These major regions are further categorized in broad and narrow categories to study the overall market impact.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Among these, the Americas region is estimated to dominate the global healthcare personal protection equipment market during the forecast period. The regional dominance is due to increasing concerns considering the health and safety of healthcare professionals and increasing government initiatives. Whereas, the APAC region is estimated to grow at fastest rate with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing focus of government towards healthcare facilities and increasing number of local vendors in regions like India and Japan.

The company profile section of the research study includes detailed study of key companies that are operating in the global marketplace. The company profile chapter of the research study in categorized into various sub-sections such as Company Overview, Product Type Overview, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Key Strategies. Market players included in the research study are:

KOWA (Japan)

Med-Con (Australia)

priMED Medical Products, Inc. (Canada)

Halyard Health

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US)

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. (India)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Medisca Inc. (US)

Crosstex International, Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Sterimed (US)

Ansell (Australia)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

3M (US)

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

