Adaptive Learning Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The Global Adaptive Learning Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period 2020-2025. As per the detailed market study, the global adaptive learning industry is estimated to reach ~$5.5 billion by the end of the year 2025.

Key players profiled in the research study of the global adaptive learning market are:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US)

K12 (US)

Realizeit (US)

Cerego (US)

Imagine Learning (US)

Follett (US)

Knowre (US)

Fulcrum Labs (US)

Mathspace (Australia)

Impelsys (US)

DreamBox (US)

VitalSource (US)

CogBooks (UK)

ScootPad (US)

Area9 Lyceum (US)

Istation (US)

Wiley (US)

Curriculum Associates (UK)

Pearson (UK)

McGraw-Hill (US)

Market Snapshot

Adaptive learning concept is a method of delivering training or education that involves data and technology to offer a customized learning program for learners. In the research report, various market determinants have been studied to conclude the market position. Some of the major market determinants are:

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for e-learning solutions

Rising government initiatives to boost adaptive learning solution

Increasing demand for personalized learning

Restraints

Low end user engagement and motivation to adopt adaptive learning solutions

Opportunities

Increasing demand for gamification in adaptive learning

Increasing use of cloud computing among educational institutes

Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals

Lack of technological access in developing countries

Segmentation Overview of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

The global adaptive learning market is categorized on the basis of various market segments that include component, application, deployment and end user. These market segments are further categorized into:

The Component Segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Platform

Services

The Application Segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Market is Sub-Segmented into:

EdTech Companies

Educational Institutes

The Deployment Segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

The End User Segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Enterprise

SME

Large Enterprise

Geographical Overview of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

The research report on the adaptive learning market covers study of various geographical parts considering the impact of market dynamics such as regulations, innovations and other market determinants.

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

MEA (South Africa and Saudi Arabia)

The Research Study Offer:

In-depth market study of the global adaptive learning industry by covering data tables and figures that explains the market quantitively and qualitatively.

Covers various economic tools such as PESTLE Analysis, Porter’s Five Force Model, SWOT analysis and others to analyse the adaptive learning industry.

Company profiling with detailed study of their strategical developments and financial parameters to understand the real-time scenario of the adaptive learning marketplace.

Calculation of market share related to segments and sub-segments of the market.

Analytical results derived from primary and secondary research conducted to compile the report.

Analysed data in qualitative and quantitative form of the market, that will guide the market players to make informative business decisions.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

