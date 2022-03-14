Acne treatment Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

The global acne treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC114

Acne is also known as acne vulgaris. It is a condition which occurs because of clogging of the hair follicles with dead skin cells or oil. Its symptoms include pustules, cystic lesions, nodules, and papules, among others.

Factors such as high prevalence of acne, rising teenage population, and growing number of cosmetic surgeries are expected to drive the market growth. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, spending on aesthetic procedures in 2016 was USD 13.5 billion. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the treatment options of acne is also expected to positively affect the market growth.

However, reported side effects of the non-prescription acne care products and high cost of therapeutic procedures such as microdermabrasion and dermabrasion is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global acne treatment market is segmented by type, treatment, treatment modality, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into comedonal acne, inflammatory acne, cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne, and others.

Based upon the treatment, the market is classified into medication, therapeutic devices, and others. The medication segment is further divided into retinoid, antibiotics, and others. The retinoid segment is further segmented into adapalene, tretinoin, and others. The antibiotics segment is further classified into erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. The therapeutic devices segment is further sub segmented into lasers, microdermabrader, dermabradors, and others.

On the basis of treatment modality, the market is segmented into oral, topical, and injectable.

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC114

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global acne treatment market is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is estimated to lead the global market in 2019, owing to the increasing consciousness amongst the people regarding their facial appearance.The Europe market is expected to garner significant market share owing to the rising teenage population and availability of funds from research.The acne treatment market is the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to presence of major players in the region. The market in LAMEA is expected to slowly grow owing to the stringent government regulations and presence of poor economies.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players profiled in the report include Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bausch Health (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), among others.

The companies are investing in partnerships, acquisitions, and product launc to the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2018, Allergan announced that its subsdiary Almirall Laboratorie have received product approval for its new drug name SeySara (US) for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID 19. Such developments are expected to garner the largest market share and the fastest CAGR too.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWC114

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/