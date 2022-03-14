Procurement Software Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The Global Procurement Software Market is anticipated to witness a growth at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Procurement software offer various benefits such as shortened business cycle, increased transparency and centralised control, standardization of process and increased productivity among others.

The market players profiled in the research study of the global procurement software market are:

Mercateo AG (Germany)

JDA Software Inc. (US)

Zycus Inc. (US)

Epicor Software Corporation (US)

Infor Inc. (US)

Coupa Software Incorporated (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Market Dynamics

The global procurement software market report covers different market aspects and a major factor responsible for the market growth are increasing demand for eProcurement technology in different industry verticals due to its ability to reduce time required in procurement life cycles. The market is driven by various other determinants that include:

Growth Factors

Increasing demand for consolidation of supply chain management (SCM)

Rising demand for centralized procurement processes

Integration of technology and supply chain management

Materialization of the e-procurement technology

Restraints

Complexity related to usage of procurement software coupled with lack of technical skills

Opportunity

Growth in mobile procurement applications

Trend

Increasing adoption of AI and blockchain in procurement and supply chain process

Segmentation Overview of the Global Procurement Software Market

The global procurement software market is segmented on the basis of various market segments that include deployment, software type, organization size and vertical. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

The Deployment Segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

The Software Type Segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Supplier Management

Contract Management

E-Procurement

E-Sourcing

Spend Analysis

Others

The Organization Size Segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

The Vertical Segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Mining

IT and Telecommunication

Electronics

Travel and Logistics

Automotive

Retail

Others

Geographical Overview of the Global Procurement Software Market

The research report on the procurement software market covers study of various geographical parts considering the impact of market dynamics such as regulations, innovations and other market determinants.

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

MEA (South Africa and Saudi Arabia)

The Research Study Offer:

In-depth market study of the global procurement software industry by covering data tables and figures that explains the market quantitively and qualitatively.

Covers various economic tools such as PESTLE Analysis, Porter’s Five Force Model, SWOT analysis and others to analyse the procurement software industry.

Company profiling with detailed study of their strategical developments and financial parameters to understand the real-time scenario of the procurement software marketplace.

Calculation of market share related to segments and sub-segments of the market.

Analytical results derived from primary and secondary research conducted to compile the report.

Analysed data in qualitative and quantitative form of the market, that will guide the market players to make informative business decisions.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

