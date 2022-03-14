Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share, Trend Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

Pain management devices market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 8.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Pain management devices refer to the medical devices that are adopted to manage different types of pain such as cancer pain, musculoskeletal pain, neuropathic pain, and others. The global pain management devices market is being driven by rising prevalence of neurological disorders and growing number of surgical procedures performed. Furthermore, expanding base of pain management clinics/centers will provide new opportunities for the global pain management devices industry. In addition, there have been significant technological advancements coupled with new product developments by the market players across the globe which is expected to supplement the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Medtronic developed and launched Efficio, which is a cloud-based data management software and is used with SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system. The product assists clinicians to manage targeted drug delivery pump practices efficiently to treat patients with cancer, chronic pain, and severe spasticity. Also, in 2020, Abbott developed and launched IonicRF Generator, which is a minimally invasive device that makes use of heat to target specific nerves for management of chronic pain. Hence, this is expected to promote the market growth. However, high procedural and purchase cost of pain management devices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global pain management devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global pain management devices market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising incorporation of pain management devices in ambulatory care centers, presence of majority of the key market players, technological advancements and innovations, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Smiths Medical

Moog Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Neurostimulation Devices

Infusion Pumps

Ablation Devices

By Application:

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain & Migraine

Other Applications

By Mode of Purchase:

Prescription

Over-the-counter

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Pain Management Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

