Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Broadcast Systems & Services Market 2022 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The Global Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Broadcast Systems & Services Market is estimated to reach ~$167 Million by the end of the year 2027. The ATSC broadcast systems & services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Dynamics of the Global ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the broadcast industry

Increasing demand from consumers for high-quality content

Increasing demand to enhance content quality and converge the video audio content of production and distribution

Increase in popularity and awareness of next-generation TV viewing experience.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness related to advanced solutions in broadcasting

Presence of limited number of market players as compared to digital television

Segmentation Overview of the Global ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market

The Component Segment of the Global ATSCBroadcast Systems & Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Service

Installation

Consulting

Support/Maintenance

Platform

The Application Segment of the Global ATSCBroadcast Systems & Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Home Gateways

ATSC 1.0

ATSC 3.0

Televisions

ATSC 1.0

ATSC 3.0

Portable Devices

ATSC 1.0

ATSC 3.0

STBs

ATSC 1.0

ATSC 3.0

Geographical Overview of the Global ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market

The global ATSC broadcast systems & services market is segmented on the basis of various geographical regions, such as:

North America (Canada, U.S. and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

As per the regional study, the North America ATSC broadcast systems & services market hold majority of the market share in terms of global marketplace and is anticipated to maintain the dominance over the forecast period. Whereas, the Asia Pacific ATSC broadcast systems & services market holds the second largest market shareholding position following North America. The APAC market growth is majorly driven by presence of key television or streaming device manufacturers in South Korea such as LG Electronics and Samsung.

Competition Insights of the Global ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market

Some key players are included under the company profile section of the research study of the global ATSC broadcast systems & services market are Zenith Electronics, Vientos Alisios Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics, ONE MEDIA 3.0 LLC, Mitsubishi Electric, LG Electronics, GatesAir Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Harmonic Inc., Cisco Technology, Inc. and Channel Master among others.

Research Methodology

This market research report on the global ATSC broadcast systems & services market is a comprehensive market evaluation based on wide primary and secondary sources of information. The competitive scenario of the ATSC broadcast systems & services market is calculated by considering various factors that impacts the market. The thorough analysis of the of historical data and current trends of the market offers researchers a base to calculate the market size by considering various predictions and estimates. The research report used an analytical triangulation method to study the figures and numbers of the ATSC broadcast systems & services market through both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

