Core Banking Solution Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Overview, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2030

The Global Core Banking Solution Market is estimated to reach $9.3 Billion by the end of the year 2025. The market study recorded the growth of the market at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The market of core banking solution analysed to be highly competitive and fragmented due to presence of several small market players that acquire significant market share. The market players present in the global marketplace gain competitive advantage through product & technology launch, collaboration, expansion, acquisition and strategic partnership among others. The key companies are investing heavily in the research and development activities. The key players profiled in the study of the core banking solution market are:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (US)

Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India)

Capgemini SE (France)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

Fiserv, Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

UNISYS (US)

Jayam Solutions Private Limited (India)

Market Snapshot

In the research report, various market determinants have been studied to conclude the market position. Some of the major determinants are:

Growth Factors

Increasing demand for improved customer service

Rising demand to access and manage various banking services through single server

Restraints

Rising number of cyber-attacks in the banking sector

Challenges

Lack of awareness related to usage and benefits of advanced banking technologies

Opportunities

Rising adoption of cloud-based banking systems

Segmentation Overview of the Global Core Banking Solution Market

The Global Core Banking Solution Market is categorized on the basis of various market segments that include component and deployment.

The Component Segment of the Global Core Banking Solution Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Solution

Service

The Deployment Segment of the Global Core Banking Solution Market is Sub-Segmented into:

On-Premise

On-Cloud

Geographical Overview of the Global Core Banking Solution Market

The research report on the core banking solution market covers study of various geographical parts considering the impact of market dynamics such as regulations, innovations and other determinants. The research study shows that the North America core banking solution market dominated the global marketplace and the Europe core banking solution market shows substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The regional dominance and growth is attributed to robust financial infrastructure in regions. Further, the global core banking solution market is segmented on the basis of:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

MEA (South Africa and Saudi Arabia)

