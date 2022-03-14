Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market Share and Size 2022 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Regional Outlook 2030

The Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records (EHR and EMR) market has been analysed considering various market-based factors and various geographical impacts. As per the market study, the global EHR and EMR market is estimated to witness a growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2018-2027.

In the research report, various market determinants have been studied to conclude the market position. Some of the major determinants are:

Growth Factors

Increasing demand for easy data sharing platform among patients and doctors

Growth in government support for permanent data collections

Rising focus of key organizations and government to support digitization

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Restraints

High investment cost in implementation of EHR and EMR

Risk of data security

Lack of awareness related to benefits and usage of EHR and EMR

Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals

Low-internet penetration in developing and least-developed nations

Lack of user-friendliness

Region-specific regulations considering the usage of digital platforms in the healthcare industry

Opportunities

Increasing penetration of tech giants in the healthcare industry

Rising focus on digitization of healthcare industry in various regions

Integration of AI and Virtual Assistants with medical records

Segmentation Overview of the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

The global EHR and EMR market is categorized on the basis of various market segments that include component, application, mode of delivery and end-user.

By Component Segment:

Software

Services

Hardware

Services & consulting

By Application Segment:

General Applications

Specialty-based

Others

By Mode of Delivery Segment:

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Others

By End-User Segment:

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Care

Hospital & Clinics

Others

Regional Overview of the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

The research report covers study of various geographical parts considering the impact of various market dynamics such as regulations, innovations and other determinants.

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil and Mexico)

MEA (South Africa and Saudi Arabia)

Key Players Included in the Global Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Records Market

Quality Systems, Inc.

AdvancedMD

eClinicalWorks

Athenahealth, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

Advanced Data Systems Corporation

Cantata Health LLC

Cerner Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

GE Healthcare

MEDHOST

Key Highlights of the Research Study

The market research report on the global EHR and EMR market include study on various stakeholders present in the industry including suppliers, distributors, product manufacturers and investors, financial analysts, new entrants and research and consulting firms involved in the EHR and EMR industry.

The EHR and EMR market study the market sizing in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

The analytical report compiled by studying the EHR and EMR market a comprehensive manner which help readers to interpret the market scenario in terms of quantitative and qualitative manner for the forecast period.

The detailed analysis of business strategies of key market players that are profiled in the research report of the global EHR and EMR market.

The collected and analysed data in qualitative and quantitative form in the market research study will guide market players to make informative business decisions.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

