Online Pharma Retail Market Size 2022 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The Global Online Pharma Retail Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period 2015-2027. As per the detailed market study, the global online pharma retail industry was valued at ~$41 billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach ~$121 billion by the end of the year 2027.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market

The Product Category Segment of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market is Sub-Segmented into:

OTC

Health/Energy Products

Oral Care Products

Skin Care Products

Ophthalmic products

Gastrointestinal Medications

Cold, Cough, Fever

Pain relievers

Others

Rx (Prescription drugs)

URI (Upper Respiratory Infection) & Asthma

Cardiology

Oncology

Orthopaedic

Diabetes

Others

The Retail Format Category Segment of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Brand Retail

Standalone

Pharma Retail Chains

Online Marketplaces

The Channel Category Segment of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market is Sub-Segmented into:

B2B

B2C

O2O

The Platform Segment of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Mobile Applications

iOS

Android

Website

Geographical Overview of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market

The global online pharma retail market is segmented on the basis of various geographical regions, such as:

North America (Canada, U.S. and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players Insights of the Global Online Pharma Retail Market

The company profile section of the research report offers real-time market analysis through various sub-sections that include company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, business performance and SWOT analysis. The report includes study of the following companies:

Walgreen Co.

Simple Online Pharmacy Ltd.

Rite Aid Corp.

PillPack

Pharmacosmos A/S

Paydens Ltd.

Oxford Online Pharmacy

OptumRx, Inc.

Nutrica Homeward (Danone Nutricia)

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

myCARE e.K

Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd.

Express Scripts Holding Company

europe-pharmacy

Chemistdirect.co.uk

Ayurkart

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Key Highlights of the Research Study

This market research study provides key insights related to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, market trends, regional outlook, new product launches, and key competitive strategies adopted by market players included in the report of the global online pharma retail market.

The research study profiles key market players of the global online pharma retail market on the basis of various parameters that include company overview, key developments, financial performance, competitive strategies, product portfolio, distribution strategies and geographical presence.

The market research report on the global online pharma retail market include study on various stakeholders present in the industry including suppliers, distributors, product manufacturers and investors, financial analysts, new entrants and research and consulting firms involved in the online pharma retail industry.

The key insights from the research report allow management authorities and marketers of companies to involve in key decision making considering the various factors such as marketing tactics, market expansion, technological up-gradation, governmental initiatives and future product launches among others.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

