Mammography Device Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global mammography device market was valued USD 1,890.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,969.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%.

Mammography is a branch of medical imaging which exploits low-dose x-ray devices to analyze abnormalities of breast. Mammography is extensively used for screening and diagnosing breast cancer.

There are basically three types of mammography devices, namely: conventional mammography devices, digital mammography devices, and 3D tomosynthesis mammography devices. The working principle of all these devices is based on X-ray. However, the main difference between them is the way of image process and storage. In a conventional mammography device, the image is produced by X-ray irradiations on a film. Contrary to this, the digital mammography devices have digital chips to record images. This makes it possible to view breast images on a computer monitor and print them on films. On the other hand, 3D tomosynthesis devices comes with an advantage of 3D view of the breast tissues.

From the past few years, the incidence of breast cancer has increased. This resulted in an increased demand for diagnostic procedure—mammography imaging. Parallel to this, the sales of mammography device has witnessed a growth, according to the Cancer Facts & Figure sheet published by the American Cancer Society in 2019, there were approximately 271,270 new breast cancer cases within the U.S. Moreover, it was further postulated that breast cancer incidence was higher in women (268,600) than in men (2,670). Additionally, factors such as aging female population, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing breast cancer awareness programs, and launch of new products/technologies will drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, GE Healthcare received FDA 510(k) clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta (a mammography system that permits patients to control breast compression by remote control).

However, high cost of mammography devices and risk of exposure to radiation during mammography procedures is estimated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. The cost of a fully configured digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) system is about USD 550,000.

Segmentation

The report analyses the mammography device market on the basis of epidemiology data and product sales revenue (market insight).

Epidemiology Data

The epidemiology data segment gives an overall framework for the breast cancer patients and has been sub-segmented into cancer type, gender, and age. Based on cancer type, the epidemiology data has been segmented into invasive breast cancer and in-situ breast cancer.

On the basis of the gender, male and female group has been devised. During the course of the study, it has been postulated that the prevalence of breast cancer is higher in females (~98% of the breast cancer cases correspond to female group) than in males.

By age group, the epidemiology data has been further segmented into 20-39, 40-49, 50-69, and 70+ years of age. It is estimated that approximately 44% of the cancer patients belong to 50-69 years of age group.

Market Insights

The mammography device market insights have been copulated on the basis of various segments in the market. Type, end-user, and region are the major segments analyzed in the market.

On the basis of type, the global mammography device market is divided into conventional mammography devices, digital mammography devices, and 3D tomosynthesis mammography devices. Digital mammography segment was leading the market in 2019.

By end-user, the market is sub-segmented into ambulatory care drivers and hospitals. In 2016, within the US, the hospitals segment led the global marketplace with 52.5% of the market share.

By region, the global mammography equipment market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Americas has been sub-segmented into North America & South America. The U.S. and Canada are the two major countries lying within the regional boundaries of North America. Major contribution from US and Canada, developed healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for mammography devices are the major factors driving the market growth within the region. In 2019, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, there were about 65 mammography machines per one million inhabitants in the U.S. As per the regional studies, the North America mammography device market valued ~USD 890 million in 2019.

Following similar trends, Europe stood second in the global market. By region, European market has been analyzed into across Western Europe & Eastern Europe. Western Europe comprises of the major EU5 countries, i.e., Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain. Owing to contribution from the developed economies and government support supported the growth of the Western Europe led the mammography device market in 2019.

Asia-Pacific region was estimated to be the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, favorable government policies, developing medical devices sector followed by increasing penetration of global market players made the region to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2019-2030. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian medical device market is estimated to reach USD 11 billion by 2022.

In 2019, the Middle East & Africa was estimated to hold the least market share, due to the presence of poor economies and stringent government regulations in the African region. Developed healthcare sector in the region and economies like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and others in the Middle Eastern region boost the Middle East & Africa mammography devicemarket.

Competitive Landscape:

Large number of players are present in the global mammography devices market. Major players in the market compete by improving their product portfolios and following expansion strategies. In 2018, Siemens Healthineers and ScreenPoint Medical partnered to develop artificial intelligence-based applications for breast imaging.

Some of the major players analyzed in the report includes GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Metaltronica SpA, General Medical Merate SpA, Konica Minolta Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Carestream Health, and others.

Key Pointers:

The global mammography device market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% and reach USD 4,969.3 million by 2030.

In 2019, the Americas is estimated to lead the global market with a share of ~50%.

North America market for mammography device was USD 890 million in 2019.

Growing prevalence of breast cancer is a major driver for the market growth.

By type, digital mammography is estimated to lead the market within the U.S. with a maximum share of 90% during the forecast period.

The major players of the market (Hologic, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers) cover 70-80% of the market share.

USP of the Report:

Guidelines for Breast Cancer Diagnosis/Mammography

Epidemiology Data

Competitive Landscape & Competitor Concentration

Product Benchmarking

Technology Analysis

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Industry SWOT analysis

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

