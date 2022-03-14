Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global market of Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine witness market size of USD 1,683.46 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach the market size of USD 3,012.96 Million at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The high adoption of CAD/CAM systems in the dentistry has resulted in the increased usage of CAM milling machines in the dental restoration processes. In addition, market is fueled by the growing focus on esthetics, preventive dental care, and technological advancements, the dental CAD/CAM systems and consumables industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade. The pivotal factors in the growth of this market are the growing edentulous population, rising incidences of teeth loss due to oral diseases, increase in disposable incomes, growing desire for better aesthetics, and rising demand for advanced dental solutions.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market: Overview

Dental CAD/CAM milling machines used to manufacture ceramic dental restorations based on computer-assisted design and produce a restoration on a single dental appointment. The technology (CAD/CAM) is used in both the dental laboratory and the dental office. It can be used in the design and construction of veneers, implant abutments, crowns, inlays, outlays, fixed partial dentures and full-mouth reconstruction. These restorations, commonly made with ceramic material, are becoming increasingly popular worldwide. As CAD/CAM technology is costly, some clinicians are still using previous generations of CAD/ CAM equipment to fabricate and delivery intraoral restorations.

Growth Drivers

Increase in the incidence of dental disorders

The prevalence of dental chronic conditions is on the rise predominantly due to the different risk factors including diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, tobacco consumption, and alcohol use. Such increasing incidences of dental conditions has stimulated the development of the global dental industry. Dental caries is a major oral health problem in most industrialized countries, affecting 60-90% of schoolchildren and the vast majority of adults. It is also a most prevalent oral disease in several Asian and Latin-American countries, while it appears to be less common and less severe in most African countries. Factors such as age, periodontal diseases, dental caries, and other dental conditions are some of the main reasons for this rapid increase in the demand for dental imaging which are contributing in the growth of global Dental CAD/CAM Milling machine market.

As per WHO, It is estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people. Severe periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, is also very common, with almost 10% of the global population affected.

Oral cancer (cancer of the lip or mouth) is one of the three most common cancers in some countries of Asia and the Pacific.

Treatment for oral health conditions is expensive and usually not part of universal health coverage (UHC). In most high-income countries, dental treatment averages 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry

With a higher disposable income, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has also increased in the population in various countries. The dental cosmetic industry has gained significant traction and popularity over a period. The aesthetic dentistry intends to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for dental milling machines and its accessories.

Moreover, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the broad adoption of the cosmetic dental procedures incorporates in the growth of dental milling machines for the development and designing of restorations.

Restraint

High maintenance cost and limited reimbursements

Despite its advantages, common application of CAD/CAM milling machine yet to be fully embraced by dental community. The high initial investment cost coupled with required regular maintenance and repairs, software updates, costs etc., definitely lengthens the ROI on the device and impacting technology adoption rate. Oftentimes, depending upon the cost and features the most expensive machines require the most expensive repairs and maintenance-related issues which is restraining adoption of dental CAD/CAM milling machine in clinic level globally.

Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market

The World Health Organization now considers the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a pandemic. As the virus spreads and cases mount, and measures stiffen to control the spread of the virus, there are numerous ways the food systems at all levels will be tested and strained in the coming weeks and months. Developing countries are particularly at risk as COVID-19 due to a reduction in labor force, affect economies and livelihoods as well as reduction in production operations.

Dentists and other healthcare professionals that perform aerosol-generating procedures may be unknowingly providing direct care for infected but not yet diagnosed COVID-19 patients, or those considered to be suspected cases for surveillance. As in bronchoscopy, inhalation of airborne particles and aerosols produced during dental procedures on patients with COVID-19 can be a high-risk procedure in which dentists are directly and closely exposed to this virus

Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market: Type

The global dental CAD/CAM Milling machine market based on type segmented into dental clinic and dental lab. Dental lab projected to dominate the global market with lucrative market size. Most restorations that are milled in a lab such as crowns, bridges, copings, onlays and inlays can be milled on a 4-axis machine. The primary use of CAD/CAM systems by dental lab is for single-unit and multi-unit crown and bridge restorations. More dental labs are continuing to expand their milling capacity. In Dental office with this system, all three steps involved in the automated production of restorations can be accomplished in a dental ofï¬ce. The dentist can prepare a tooth and, by selecting appropriate materials, can fabricate a restoration and seat it within a single appointment. The CAD/CAM milling machine trend applies to the dental office space with smaller, more personal machines that offer quick, same-day service.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market: Application

Amidst the segmentation, the biggest difference between a 5-axis mill and a 4-axis mill is the ability to do undercuts. For mill custom implant abutments, bars or partial frames a 5-axis mill is necessary. In 4 axis and 5 axis different amount of material is used, and there is a difference in between tool life and milling time. Due to the nature of 4-axis milling, there are times when there is a need of thicker disc to mill a unit on a 4-axis machine versus a 5-axis machine. As in case of 5-axis mill it can eliminate more undercuts with machine positioning, where as a 4-axis mill might need to angle a unit more in the stock material.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine Market: Regional Insights

On the geographical region basis, the global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machine market segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the world’s largest market for Dental CAD/CAM systems and consumables, with Germany contributing a significant portion, followed by other regions. The market, in particular India, China, South Korea, and Singapore, is expected to witness a boost in demand for dental CAD/CAM systems and consumables, and is set to record maximum growth over the next five years as a result of its economic development as well as rising dental tourism in this region. In addition, due to the rising spending power, increasing geriatric population and increasing knowledge among end users of technologically advanced equipment coupled with increasing availability & accessibility of dental milling machines is driving growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

With the gradual emergence of several players, this market appears to be highly competitive. The level of competition among the players in the Dental CAD/CAM milling machine market is intensifying and the companies are focusing on offering superior products by incorporating various advance technology. Key players in the industry are Roland, Amann Girrbach, B&D Dental, imes-icore, Willemin-Macodel, Zirkonzahn, Yenadent, Dentsply Sirona, DATRON, Ivoclar Vivadent, Schutz Dental, Reitel Feinwerktechnik, Zimmer Biomet, Bien-Air Dental, MECANUMERIC CadBlu Dental, INTERDENT d.o.o., Straumann, Dentium, VHF camfacture etc. These players focus on growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product launches & development, innovations, and awareness campaigns, among others, to expand their market presence and provide end users with optimal milling solutions.

Segmentation

By Type

Dental Clinic

By Application

4 Axis

5 Axis

By Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

