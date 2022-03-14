Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The market for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) was valued USD 968 Million in 2017 which is anticipated to reach USD 2,020.6 Million by 2030.

The total number of CIDP patients in the 7MM is projected to reach 55,113 by 2030 from 46,027 in 2019. The U.S. has the highest incidences of CIDP in the 7MM. In 2019, as per the data studied by Report Ocean, there were approximately 29,000 patients within the U.S.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is a disorder of the peripheral nerves and nerve roots causing limb weakness and sensory deficits. It is an immune-mediated disorder but the pathogenesis and aetiology of CIDP remain elusive. The clinical presentation of CIDP is diverse and at least 15 sets of diagnostic criteria for CIDP have been developed to capture the full spectrum of the disease along with its different forms. Proven effective treatments for CIDP are immunoglobulins, corticosteroids and plasmapheresis. The clinical response to these treatments is only partial and transient. Most patients with CIDP require maintenance treatment for years or even decades. CIDP is therefore a disabling disorder with a considerable impact on patients and patient-related health care costs. However, the population-based burden and related health costs are unknown.

In the recent years, the CIDP market in 7MM has witnessed a growth owing to rising prevalence of CIDP. In an epidemiologic study of residents in Olmstead County, Minnesota, in 2000, the median age at diagnosis was 58 years (range, 4-83). The median disease duration at diagnosis was 10 months (range, 2-64). The disorder is observed more common in men than in women. Thus, increasing prevalence of disease drives the overall growth of the CIDP market. Moreover, expected introduction of advanced technologies in the field of CIDP diagnosis and increasing R&D activities is estimated to further boost the market growth. Ongoing research should provide clinicians with additional guidance. A phase 3 clinical trial, ProCID is currently underway to establish whether 0.5, 1, or 2 mg/kg every 3 weeks is the optimal maintenance dose of IVIg. The ongoing DRIP trial is evaluating how frequent dosing affects efficacy and tolerability of IVIg. Although SCIg has been evaluated for initial treatment in a small short-term trial, it is currently FDA approved for maintenance therapy in adults with CIDP. The PATH trial evaluated SCIg for maintenance therapy in patients who had been previously treated with IVIg. Approximately 88% of patients in the PATH trial reported that self-administration of SCIg was easy. Although 18% of SCIg-treated patients preferred their previous treatment with IVIg, 53% preferred SCIg and cited greater independence and fewer AEs. A meta-analysis evaluated 8 studies that compared IVIg and SCIg in patients with autoimmune neuropathies, including multifocal motor neuropathy (n = 50) and CIDP (n = 88). Results found no differences in muscle strength outcomes with the 2 routes of administration. The relative risk of systemic AEs (e.g., fever, headache, nausea) was 28% lower with SCIg (95% CI, 0.11-0.76). However, these new therapies are expected to drive the overall market growth throughout the forecast period.

However, factor such as misdiagnosis of the disease and potential of drug price increase due to near future launch of patented drugs is estimated to put barriers in the market growth. CIDP is a treatable rare disease but its diagnosis is a complex process that may lead to misdiagnosis in a few cases. The disease may occur in comorbid conditions, including diabetes mellitus, IgG or IgA monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, IgM monoclonal gammopathy without antibodies to myelin-associated glycoprotein, HIV infection, chronic active hepatitis, systemic lupus erythematosus or other connective tissue diseases, sarcoidosis, thyroid disease, inflammatory bowel disease, membranous glomerulonephritis, bone marrow or solid organ transplantation. Misdiagnosis is common in CIDP, especially in the atypical subtype. In a retrospective study of 59 patients with presumed CIDP referred to a university neurology group, 47% did not meet EFNS/PNS diagnostic criteria. Hence, regulatory bodies have passed guidelines associated with diagnosis and treatment to prevent the misdiagnosis events but still this is considered as barrier for the market growth.

Segmentation

The CIDP market insights have been copulated catering epidemiology data and drug sales data to provide detailed insight from both the supply and demand side to the target audience of the research study.

Under 7MM scope, the CIDP market has been segmented in therapy segment, including Privigen, Rozanolixizumab, IVIG + Steroids, Hizentra, Efgartigimod, Steroids, GGS-CIDP, M-254, IVIG + Others, NewGam, PF-06755347, HyQvia, and other IVIGs. The data for these drugs in terms of their sales is analyzed at the country level. Within the U.S., IVIG + Steroids group held the maximum sales in 2019.

Under 7MM scope, the CIDP epidemiology data has been segmented into gender, clinical sub-type, age-specific, and 7MM countries.

Based on gender, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into male and female. The male segment garnered more market share as compared to female segment, owing to high patient population. For instance, in 2019, there were 19,641 male patients as compared to 10,118 female patients in the U.S.

Based on clinical sub-type, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into typical and atypical. The typical sub-class is estimated to lead in 2019 with 16,605 patients of the disease.

On the basis of age-specific prevalence, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into 0-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, and 81+ years of age. The 81 years & above age group is estimated to lead have the maximum number of CIDP patients, i.e., ~9,000 patients in 2019.

Regional Analysis

By region, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into the US, Europe, and Japan.

Immune or inflammatory mechanisms are implicated in various chronic disorders affecting the peripheral nerve; and a commonly recognized is idiopathic CIDP. The incidence of new cases of CIDP each year is estimated to be between 1.5 and 3.6 per million population and because of the chronicity of the disease, to affect as many as 40,000 patients in the U.S. at any one time. Although this disorder can affect children and adults of any age, the peak period of life during which patients develop CIDP is in the sixth and seventh decade and the disorder is twice as common in men as women. It was observed that the U.S. will maintain the dominant position considering the market size due to highest prevalence rate of CIDP in the region and expected launch of promising drugs in the next decade to treat CIDP.

On the other hand, the UK and France are estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

A large number of drugs are marketed in the 7MM CIDP market. Marketed drugs covered into the report are Privigen: CSL Behring, Hizentra: CSL Behring, Gamunex-C: Grifols/Kedrion Biopharma, Kenketu Glovenin-I: Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Tegeline: LFB Biomedicaments, Rozanolixizumab: UCB S.A., Efgartigimod: Argenx, GGS-CIDP: Teijin Limited, NewGam: Octapharma, and others.

