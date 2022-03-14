The 7MM soft tissue sarcoma (STS) market is estimated to reach USD 6,465.7 million by 2030 from USD 2,943.3 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The total number of soft tissue sarcoma patients in the 7MM market is estimated to reach 46,864 by 2030 from 37,393 in 2019 at a CAGR of 2.0%. As per the sources, the U.S, recorded the highest incidences of STS in the 7MM market, i.e. 12,750 patients in 2019.

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a rare cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround the body structures. These tissues include muscle, fat, blood vessels, tendons, nerves, and joint linings.

In the recent years, the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market has witnessed a significant growth owing to high incidence rate of soft tissue sarcoma, emerging novel therapies, and favorable reimbursement policies. According to the statics of 2020 published by the American Cancer Society in 2020, there were ~13,130 new cases of cancer within the U.S. (2020). . Parallel to this the demand for related therapeutics is estimated to increase, providing a background for the market growth. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies are also expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, Yondelis is identified with a permanent drug-specific HCPCS code J9352 which is used on claim forms submitted either by physician office or hospital outpatient sites of care. In 2015, the drug was listed on National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list in Japan with a reimbursement price of approximately USD 459.73 for 0.25mg and USD 1,843.31 for 1mg of the drug.

However, adverse events and high cost of the treatment may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Eli Lilly published that Lartruvo poses as a fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. With respect to this, the company suspended all promotion activities related to the drug and withdrew the drug from the market; and ensured that in 2019, no new US patient will be prescribed the drug. Moreover, the estimated cost for third line and second line of treatment is estimated to be around over USD 20,000 and USD 10,000. Such high cost of treatment poses a threat to easy adoption of treatments by patients.

Segmentation

The STS market insights have been copulated catering epidemiology data and drug sales data to offer detailed insight from both the supply and demand side.

Under 7MM scope, the soft tissue sarcoma market has been segmented into the therapy segment, including halaven, gleevec, vitrakvi, lartruvo, stivarga, yondelis, sutent, votrient, rozlytrek, gemcitabine, and others. The data for these drugs in terms of their sales is analyzed at the country level.

Under 7MM scope, the soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology data has been segmented into gender, age group, stage, extremities, and region.

Based on gender, the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into male and female. The male segment garnered more market share. For instance, in the US, there were 7,240 male patients in 2019, as compared to 5,510 female patients.

Based on age-group, the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into 55+, 21-54, and <20; and as per the market study, the market is dominated by 55+ age-group with more than 50% of the market share.

On the basis of stage, the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into localized, regional, and distant. The localized segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to high patient population. For instance, in the US, there were 7,905 patients in the localized stage.

On the basis of extremities, the market is segmented into lower extremity, upper extremity, head & neck, and others; as per the segmentation study, the lower extremities segment garnered the major market share.

Regional Analysis

By region, the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into the US, Europe, and Japan.

The US is estimated to lead the 7MM market in 2019, asprevalence of STS is highest within the U.S. According to the National Cancer Institute, there were approximately 153,200 people within the US (2017) with STS, which is paralleled by high death rate. Such prevailing situation is estimated to boost the demand of related therapeutics which support the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing per capita income further accelerates the market growth.

On the other hand, Japan is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the 7MM STS market. The country is identified as a major market within the Asia-Pacific region. The region is estimated to hold a major share owing to presence of huge patient pool, high per capita income, and favorable reimbursement policies. For instance, Yondelis is under National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list within the country. Parallel to this, the region also witnesses huge patient pool. For instance, in 2015, the country reported ~1,769 cases of STS.

Competitive Landscape:

A large number of drugs are marketed in the 7MM soft tissue sarcoma market. Marketed drugs covered into the report includes Halaven (Eisai), Gleevec (Novartis), Yondelis (Pharma Mar), Lartruvo (Eli Lilly and Company), Vitrakvi (Bayer/Loxo Oncology), Stivarga (Bayer), Sutent (Pfizer), Votrient (GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis), Vincristine Sulfate (Hospira), Rozlytrek (Roceh-Genetech), and others for detailed study.

