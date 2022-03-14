Alexa
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft

Mirage jet plunged into sea while performing routine training mission

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 17:47
Mirage 2000 at Hsinchu Air Force Base.

Mirage 2000 at Hsinchu Air Force Base. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force denied reports that the crashed Mirage 2000-5 fighter was in the process of intercepting Chinese military aircraft before it plunged into the sea on Monday (March 14).

News reports had cited the downed jet’s pilot, Huang Dingxiang, of the Seventh Wing, as saying he was carrying out a mission to chase away Chinese military planes that had entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, per CNA.

The Air Force said that the Mirage was performing a routine training mission. It said Huang had not heard the question clearly and answered incorrectly, adding that he is not authorized to give any interviews.

The Air Force advised news outlets not to cite false information.

The Air Force Command Headquarters said earlier in a press release that a Mirage stationed at Hsinchu Air Base had taken off from Chihhang Air Base at 10:08 a.m. Monday morning for a routine combat training mission. However, at 11:26 a.m., the Air Force received an alert that the pilot had ejected approximately 10 nautical miles south of the base.

The Army sent UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the scene and at 12:06 p.m. successfully rescued the pilot. He is reported to be in stable condition and has been sent to a hospital for observation.
