Taiwan says food staple supply not a worry for at least 5 months

Egyptian traditional 'baladi' flatbread sit at a bakery, in el-Sharabia, Shubra district, Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Russian ... Egyptian traditional 'baladi' flatbread sit at a bakery, in el-Sharabia, Shubra district, Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of Taiwan on Monday (March 14) assured the public of at least five to seven months of safe food staple supplies as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens the “breadbasket of the world.”

The National Development Council (NDC) said the two countries are not the main sources of commodity imports and the conflict should have a limited impact on Taiwan’s food supply, per CNA.

In a report, NDC said Taiwan didn’t import soybeans and wheat from Ukraine or Russia in 2021. Currently, it has a stockpile of 1 million tons of soybeans, sufficient for five months’ supply. The U.S. accounts for 90% of Taiwan’s wheat imports and a reserve of 540,000 tons should be adequate for five months.

Last year, Taiwan procured a small portion of its corn from Ukraine, comprising a mere 1.64% of the total imports. The 259,000 tons in storage should be able to accommodate domestic demand for seven months, the NDC added.

Meanwhile, the government has resorted to measures like tariff reductions and business tax exemptions to stabilize prices of relevant staples.

Ukraine and Russia together meet a third of the world’s wheat and barley needs, and the war has sent prices of the grains surging, and are expected to drive up the cost of bread, noodles, and animal feed. Ukraine has imposed restrictions on agricultural exports of wheat, oats, millet, sugar, meat, and live cattle in a bid to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country, wrote AP, citing a post on a government website.