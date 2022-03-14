Russian shoppers weaken case for companies to stay

The logo of Uniqlo is seen outside its store in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov The logo of Uniqlo is seen outside its store in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Weaker Russian spending power makes it less compelling for companies to stay. Consumer goods giants Procter & Gamble (PG.N), Unilever (ULVR.L) and Nestlé (NESN.S) are among those cutting back in the country while others including McDonald’s (MCD.N) halt operations altogether. They clear the way for local rivals and Asian competitors to pick up market share, but the effects from sanctions weaken the financial logic.

The exodus has been swift. Apple (AAPL.O), which can’t send the American chips used in its phones and laptops to Russia because of U.S. restrictions, suspended all sales. Nike and IKEA closed stores. Yoghurt maker Danone (DANO.PA) suspended investments in the country while Unilever also said it would stop importing and exporting to and from Russia.

It’s a tougher call for others. No company wants to write off investments or surrender sales, but sanctions were not designed to restrict necessities. That should put less pressure on sellers of food, clothes and the like.

There are broader considerations, however. Even if cheese and coats aren’t targeted, their producers have complicated multinational operations. Concerns about getting paid and sourcing imported ingredients will weigh on decisions. Even those merely suspending their Russian business are likely to generate lower sales over time.

Homegrown operators including retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) will benefit. Likewise, Chinese companies such as Li Ning (2331.HK) and Anta Sports Products (2020.HK) should be able to take revenue from departing rivals Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Nike. Some outsiders will have their own balancing act: courting Russians while not alienating Western consumers. Uniqlo, the apparel maker owned by Japan’s Fast Retailing (9983.T), on Thursday reversed its original plan to keep selling in Russia.

The risks of staying may not be worth it. Discretionary spending is bound to fall in Russia. Despite the country’s large and youthful population, its consumers already have lost 34% of their purchasing power against the yuan since the Ukraine invasion, even with central bank intervention and capital controls.

Things will only get worse as the economy slows. Russia's economy is expected by JPMorgan analysts to contract 35% in the second quarter and 7% for 2022. The 3.1% rebound in real Russian disposable incomes last year is destined to fall again. Under the circumstances, a bigger piece of a smaller pie may be hard to stomach.