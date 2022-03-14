Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marcos Jr holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

By REUTERS
2022/03/14 17:08
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon...

Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon...

The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has maintained a strong lead in the Philippines' presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

The Feb 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60% of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, sliding from 16% to 15%.

The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest - Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson - received 10%, 8% and 2%, respectively.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice president, with a 29-point lead over her closest rival, Senate speaker Vicente Sotto.

Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of Marcos. In the Philippines, the vice president is elected separately to the president.

More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections, which historically have a high turnout.

Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions. Official campaigning began on Feb. 8.

Updated : 2022-03-14 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
"