Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan

One thought it means ‘dog walking time’ while another thought it triggers flag-waving

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 18:00
Italian contestant mulls over what "Fur Elise" signifies in Taipei. (Facebook, Taipei in Italia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Italian game show contestants were baffled by a recent question about the meaning of Beethoven’s "Fur Elise" in Taipei, the classical tune that signifies the start of rubbish collection time for the city’s residents.

According to a Facebook post shared by Taiwan’s representative office in the country on Sunday (March 13), "L'Eridita," a program on state-run Italian TV station Rai 1, included a question on Taipei’s iconic garbage truck tune, according to CNA. The question was “When a yellow vehicle drives by playing Beethoven's 'Fur Elise,' what do Taipei residents do?”

The options were: a) take their pet dogs for a walk, b) stop drinking alcohol in pubs, c) take out their trash, and d) unfurl their national flags.

The contestants were reportedly taken aback by the question, and only one answered it correctly. Of the two who got it wrong, one thought the German composer's tune meant dog walking time, while the other thought it directed residents to get out their "Blue Sky, White Sun, and a Wholly Red Earth" — as Taiwan's flag is officially known.

This is not the first time Taiwan has appeared on the game show, per CNA. On Feb. 24, the Taiwanese representative office shared a screenshot showing Taiwan being featured in another question: “Which of the following countries did explorer Marco Polo call Zipangu Island?”

The options were Taiwan, Japan, Bali, and Madagascar.

The correct answer was Japan. However, the editor of the post added “Note: Taiwan is a country.” This was shared as a screenshot, garnering over 1,000 likes and shares on social media.
Updated : 2022-03-14 18:51 GMT+08:00

