New camping area at Taipei’s Bishan Campground to open April 1

Camping at Bishan Campground is free

  216
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 17:23
"Forest Camping Area" at Bishan Campground (GEO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new camping area will officially open to the public on April 1 at Bishan Campground in Taipei’s Neihu District, according to the city’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

With an elevation of 350 meters, the campground is located between Mt. Daluntou and Mt. Dalunwei, not far from Bishan Temple and Baishihu Suspension Bridge.

The nearly completed “Forest Camping Area” was created among forest trails in order to solve the problem of insufficient campsites, GEO Forest Recreation Section chief Pan Hsin-yuan (潘信元) said. The new area features eight campsites, four shower rooms, and an 80-meter elevated corridor that connects the southern and northern campgrounds, according to a GEO press release.

Bishan Campground currently boasts 37 campsites, which can accommodate 200 campers at the same time, according to the GEO's online camping application website. The shower facilities can provide hot water for 23 campers simultaneously.

As there is little light pollution at the campground, it is well-suited for stargazing and overlooking the nighttime cityscape, Pan added.

Camping is free. Those interested can apply via the TaipeiPASS app seven to 30 days ahead of time. For information related to Bishan Campground and applying to camp there, visit the campground's website.

Public transportation:
Get off at MRT Neihu Station and walk to Bishan Road or Neihu Precinct and take Bus S2. Get off at Bishan Temple (碧山巖) then walk 1.8 kilometers to the campground.

(GEO photos)
Updated : 2022-03-14 18:51 GMT+08:00

"