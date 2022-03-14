Alexa
Pakistan lose opener early after Australia declares at 556-9

By RIZWAN ALI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/14 15:23
Australia's Mitchell Swepson bats during the third day of the second test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pak...
Australia's Pat Cummins bats during the third day of the second test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan...
Australia's Pat Cummins, left, Mitchell Swepson runs between the wickets during the third day of the second test match between Pakistan and Australia ...
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third day of the secon...

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Mitchell Swepson ran out Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique after Australia finally declared its first innings at 556-9 on the third morning of the second test on Monday.

Swepson bowled one over in his test debut before he knocked the stumps at the striker’s end from backward point as Shafique (13) called Imam-ul-Haq for a run which was never there, and the batter was left well short of his crease.

Imam, who scored centuries in each innings in the drawn first test, was unbeaten on 20 and Azhar Ali was 4 not out as Pakistan reaching 38-1 at the lunch interval.

Pakistan still needs 319 runs to avoid the follow-on on a wicket which is expected to assist spinners.

Just like in the first test, off-spinner Nathan Lyon came into the attack as early as in the eighth over and 28-year-old leg-spinner Swepson also bowled four overs before lunch, with occasional deliveries already turning off the slow wicket.

Earlier, skipper Pat Cummins (34 not out) grinded Pakistan bowlers for another nine overs and added a rapid 51 runs after Australia’s resumed Day 3 on 505-8.

Despite losing Mitchell Starc (28) off the second ball, which gave Shaheen Afridi (1-95) his first wicket of the innings, Cummins and Swepson (15 not out) scored freely against both spinners Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

Cummins lofted two sixes off left-arm spinner Nauman, who shared the bulk of Pakistan’s 189 overs and ended up with 1-134 off his 48 overs.

Cummins ended Pakistan’s pain of fielding for more than two full days in the most favorable batting conditions when he lofted Sajid over mid-wicket for a six before declaring the innings. Sajid bowled the most overs in the innings and picked up 2-167 off his 57 overs.

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja (160) had scored a century for Australia in the city where his family hails from, and Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) scored half centuries as Pakistan toiled for more than six sessions on a slow and low-bouncy wicket.

Updated : 2022-03-14 17:20 GMT+08:00

