Plasma Therapy Market Growth 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030

The Global Plasma Therapy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Global Plasma Therapy Market is driven by various growth drivers that include increasing number of orthopaedic diseases, increasing demand related to usage of planet rich plasma to treat various diseases such as in dermatologic, dentistry and orthopaedic applications. Also, government plays a huge supportive role in form of funding to support plasma therapy to treat diseases. However, high-cost of plasma therapy will restraint the market growth.

In the current scenario, rapid spread of COVID-19 across major regions create opportunities for the plasma therapy market. As per some major scientific studies, Plasma therapy in the United States and China worked when used with other interventions like accurate oxygen support, as the therapy has been used in previous pandemics such as in the SARS outbreak, H1N1, Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the 1918 Spanish flu. There is currently no treatment for COVID-19 and the vaccines under test seem at least a year away.

The Global Plasma Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Source, Application, and End-User. The market was studied in-depth considering various market segments and its sub-segments to analyse the market in detail. The Type Segment of the market is sub-segmented into Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin. While, the Source Segment is categorized into Autologous and Allogenic. On the other hand, the Application Segment of the Global Plasma Therapy Market is sub-segmented into Orthopaedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury and Others. The End-User segment of the market is sub-segmented into Hospitals and Clinics and Research Institutes.

The geographical segmentation of the global plasma therapy market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The regional study shows that the North America market is expected to dominate the global market with majority of the market share in terms of global revenue. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific plasma therapy market is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to large population base and emerging economies in the region with developing healthcare infrastructure in India and China at majority.



Key Players Insights



The Global Plasma Therapy Market research report offers detailed study of the major market players present in the global market. Some of the market players are Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Limited, Cambryn Biologics, The LFB Group, Biolife Plasma Services, Terumo BCT, Inc.

The market players are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the competitive edge in the global market. The competitive marketplace demands continuous and rapid strategical developments to ensure the major market share. Some of the strategical developments are business expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint venture, technological developments and others.

Target Audience for this Research Report:



Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Manufacturers and Suppliers

Academic Medical Centres & Universities

Medical Research Laboratories

Business Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development (R&D) Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Research Institutes

Reasons to Purchase this Research Report



The research study offers in-depth demand-supply gap analysis.

The research report provides price trends of the global plasma therapy market.

The study explains about the production capacity of major market players along with potentials of new market entrants.

The study also studies the impact of COVID-19 on the plasma therapy market.

