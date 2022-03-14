Esports Market Size Analysis 2022: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The Global eSports Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.72% during the forecast period 2020-2023. As per the market studies, the global eSports Market was valued $694.2 million in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach $2,174.8 million by the end of the year 2023.

The global eSports market was studied considering the overall market analysis. The research method includes both qualitative and quantitative methods with primary and secondary research approach. Descriptive research methodology adopted by market analyst include study of market determinants in detail.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness related to eSports

Rising popularity of video games

Market Challenges

Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

Long-term investment scope

Growth in number of sports events

Market Restraints

Threats from eSport betting/gambling

The global eSports industry is driven by increasing number of companies that are investing in eSports market. Also, the easy penetration of new sponsors, and increasing player wages act as a major growth factors for the global eSports market. Analysing the broad aspect of the media industry, e-sports market led the market by leveraging live-production, virtualized and cloud-based workflows to host competition in different locations between players. However, companies are required to focus on providing stable internet connections amongst observers, technical directors and producers. Hence, latency can hamper the smooth market growth of the online games, which can be resolved by offering low latency video streaming solutions.

As per the market study, the global eSports market is studied on the basis of revenue stream. The market segment is sub-segmented into:

Media Rights

Online Advertisements

Subscriptions

Publisher Fees

Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements

Tickets and Merchandise

Segmentation study of the global eSports market shows that the media rights segment accounted to hold majority of the market share in the global market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mentioned segment is estimated to contribute highly in the global market owing to easy access to a communication technology. The segment dominance is due to the exclusive rights paid by media organizations to broadcast the live streaming of top esports events.

The geographical segmentation of the global eSport Market include:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines and Rest of APAC)

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Poland, Denmark and Rest of Europe)

Rest of the World (RoW) (South America and Middle East and Africa)

As per the geographical study, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the significant market share in the global market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The company profile section of the research report includes study of key market players in detail by including company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, SWOT analysis and strategic developments as the major sub-sections. Some of the key market players included in the research report are:

Alisports

Gungho Online Entertainment

Rovio Entertainment

Wargaming Public

Kabum

Hi Rez Studios

Gfinity

Faceit

Turner Broadcasting System

Nintendo

Electronic Arts

CJ Corporation

Valve Corporation

Activision Blizzard

Modern Times Group

Key Highlights of the Research Report are:

The research report includes SWOT, PESTLE, Porter’s Five Force Model to study the market in detail.

Detailed geographical and segmentation-based market study to cover the overall market analysis.

Various qualitative factors considered while calculating the market size.

Strategic recommendations included in the market research report of the global eSport market.

Market research firms, consulting firms, analysts, strategic business planners, research institutes, eSports investors, sponsors, game publishers, alliances and tournament organizers among others are some major targeted audiences of the research report.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

