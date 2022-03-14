Taiwan Army reservists simulate mortar fire on 9th day of new training program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 206th Infantry Brigade of the Sixth Army Corps carried out training with 60 millimeter mortars on Sunday (March 13), the ninth day of the new reservist training program.

At the Dagang shooting range in Taoyuan, the reservists practiced checking munitions and loading and firing the mortars, CNA reported.

Reservist Su Yu-ren (蘇育任) said the 14-day training program is enriching and allows soldiers to re-learn specialized skills step-by-step. He said he could strengthen his coping ability, mental fortitude, and combat effectiveness over the course of two weeks.

He also said he hopes to become more familiar with the essentials of weapons operations and contribute to defending his family and country.

In order to strengthen the reserve force, the Ministry of National Defense launched a new 14-day training program focused on defending the coast of Taoyuan's Linkou District. On the first day, March 5, the nearly 400 participating troops registered and received equipment at Shanjiao Elementary School in Luzhu District..