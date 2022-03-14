Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive fire has broken out at a Carrefour logistics center in Taoyuan.

The Taoyuan Fire Department stated that at 7:33 a.m. on Monday (March 14) it received a report of a fire in a warehouse in Taoyuan's Yangmei District, according to CNA. The fire department immediately dispatched 73 firefighters, 23 firetrucks, four ambulances, and eight fire tanker trucks to what was later identified to be the Carrefour Yangmei Logistics Distribution Center.

Firefighters immediately deployed hoses when they arrived at the scene. Based on an initial assessment, they do not believe there are any people trapped in the facility.

According to the fire department, the fire appears to have started on the first floor of the two-story structure. There are no hazardous items believed to be inside.

The entire facility is currently engulfed in flames, and smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from several kilometers away. An investigation into the cause of the fire and damage assessment are currently underway.

Carrefour confirmed that a fire had broken out at its logistics center in Taoyuan City's Yangmei District, but all personnel were evacuated immediately and there were no injuries. The French firm emphasized that its hypermarkets across Taiwan are operating as normal and business hours will not be affected by the blaze.



