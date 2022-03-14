Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan

Massive blaze breaks out at Carrefour Yangmei Logistics Distribution Center in Taoyuan

  1283
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 10:37
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive fire has broken out at a Carrefour logistics center in Taoyuan.

The Taoyuan Fire Department stated that at 7:33 a.m. on Monday (March 14) it received a report of a fire in a warehouse in Taoyuan's Yangmei District, according to CNA. The fire department immediately dispatched 73 firefighters, 23 firetrucks, four ambulances, and eight fire tanker trucks to what was later identified to be the Carrefour Yangmei Logistics Distribution Center.

Firefighters immediately deployed hoses when they arrived at the scene. Based on an initial assessment, they do not believe there are any people trapped in the facility.

According to the fire department, the fire appears to have started on the first floor of the two-story structure. There are no hazardous items believed to be inside.

The entire facility is currently engulfed in flames, and smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from several kilometers away. An investigation into the cause of the fire and damage assessment are currently underway.

Carrefour confirmed that a fire had broken out at its logistics center in Taoyuan City's Yangmei District, but all personnel were evacuated immediately and there were no injuries. The French firm emphasized that its hypermarkets across Taiwan are operating as normal and business hours will not be affected by the blaze.

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(CNA photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Facebook, Reporter.Taiwan photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(CNA photo)

Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
(Taoyuan City Police Bureau photo)
fire
inferno
blaze
Carrefour
Carrefour Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Midnight fire burns down historic hostel in south Taiwan
Midnight fire burns down historic hostel in south Taiwan
2022/03/13 12:48
Volunteers plant trees to rehabilitate central Taiwan forest after fire
Volunteers plant trees to rehabilitate central Taiwan forest after fire
2022/03/09 09:49
Video shows residents rescued from burning building in central Taiwan
Video shows residents rescued from burning building in central Taiwan
2022/03/07 13:29
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
2022/03/07 12:18
2 hikers fall to their deaths after climbing mountain in northern Taiwan
2 hikers fall to their deaths after climbing mountain in northern Taiwan
2022/02/27 17:35

Updated : 2022-03-14 11:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
"