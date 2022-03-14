Taiwan's defense minister stresses reserve force training during peacetime

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If reservists are only mobilized in times of war and not during peacetime to conduct training, then it would be inappropriate to call them up to the battlefield, as they would have no combat effectiveness, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Sunday (March 13).

While inspecting reserve force training on Sunday, Chiu said he has learned a lot from the war in Ukraine, including that reserve troops must be mobilized more often for drills. He noted that if Ukrainian civilians could learn to shoot rifles after only a few days of training, Taiwan’s reserves would be more confident in handling weapons if they trained every year, CNA reported.

The defense minister said that not all soldiers are armed with air defense missiles, but as long as the weapons and equipment are helpful to Taiwan’s defense operations and are available to the military, they can be included in reserve training.

Chiu also said that the troops have different specialties. If a soldier has never operated precision equipment during their active-duty service, they cannot use it during reserve training.

However, if a certain weapon is simple to operate, and there is a way to get started with a demonstration or two, then it can be included in the training curriculum, he said.