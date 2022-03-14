Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Supply chain decoupling from Russia, China will lead to disruptive innovations: Taiwan analyst

ITRI's Ray Yang observes world suppliers speeding up transition, innovation to cut reliance on materials from latest conflict zone

  301
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/14 13:20
FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the international sanctions against Russia expand, a senior market analyst said the West's economic decoupling from Russia, and possible action against China due to its pro-Kremlin lean, will shape a new technological landscape.

The world's supply chains will continue to shift away from China and become more resilient in the long term, said Ray Yang, consulting director (楊瑞臨) of the Hsinchu-based Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Yang recalled that Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 set off alarm bells for traders of the most-used semiconductor materials and chemicals, which resulted in them beginning to source the materials elsewhere. However, they still rely on certain raw materials from Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict today is serving as a catalyst for a faster shift, Yang observed. World suppliers are speeding up transition and innovation to cut reliance on the materials from the latest conflict zone, such as by seeking new mine grounds or developing new manufacturing skills.

"That Switzerland relinquished its neutrality during the war indicates that countries and business leaders will soon find it difficult to remain ambiguous and be forced to choose a side," he said. "The impact of the Ukraine-Russia war will be far-reaching in terms of world supply chains."

Yang anticipated that two camps would surface: one to be known as a "free world" led by the United States and the other by China, which is facing more pressure from the decoupling. A supply chain shock is inevitable in the short term, but in the long run more disruptive innovations and resilience can be expected.

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Yang commented on the geopolitical tension, saying the impact on Taiwan's major semiconductor companies is relatively limited compared to its rivals.
Russia
semiconductor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese join Ukrainians in march for peace in Taipei
Taiwanese join Ukrainians in march for peace in Taipei
2022/03/13 17:11
Taiwan's embassy in Vatican donates to Ukrainian church in Rome
Taiwan's embassy in Vatican donates to Ukrainian church in Rome
2022/03/13 11:00
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
2022/03/12 19:40
Taiwan president inspects military reservists
Taiwan president inspects military reservists
2022/03/12 17:46
U.N. says no evidence to back Russian claim of Ukraine biological weapons program
U.N. says no evidence to back Russian claim of Ukraine biological weapons program
2022/03/12 13:00

Updated : 2022-03-14 14:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
"