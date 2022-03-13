Alexa
Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 13:17
Charlotte FC 0 1 1
Atlanta 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Martínez, 1 (penalty kick), 60th minute; 2, Charlotte FC, Armour, 1 (Bender), 66th; 3, Atlanta, Mulraney, 1 (Moreno), 90th+6.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Ortiz, Charlotte FC, 30th; Franco, Charlotte FC, 36th; Bronico, Charlotte FC, 76th; Rios, Charlotte FC, 84th; Campbell, Atlanta, 87th; Alonso, Atlanta, 90th+1.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian McKay, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun; Benjamin Bender, Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco; McKinze Gaines (Harrison Afful, 46th), Cristian Ortiz (Adam Armour, 46th), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 69th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Jake Mulraney, 83rd); Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Marcelino Moreno, 56th); Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff (Thiago Almada, 56th).

Updated : 2022-03-14 09:44 GMT+08:00

