AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/14 07:22
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Kate, who fled Ukraine, reads a story to her daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Gian...
A woman whose leg had to be amputated after she suffered gunshot wounds in a village currently under the control of the Russian military, lies in an i...
A woman with her belongings and food, sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway while a train passes by in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13,...
A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on t...
The body of a woman lies at a park in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An older woman, who has fled Ukraine is reunited after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Col...
A Ukrainian family who fled the war waits at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakou...
Debris scatters a kindergarten that was damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Residents prepare tea as they sit in a basement being used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/F...
Tymur Samolevska, 12, a Ukrainian internally displaced from Zaporizhya, puts together a puzzle inside a dorm in Novoiavorisk, near Lviv, western Ukrai...
Medics attend to a man who suffered serious injuries after the vehicle he was fleeing in from a village currently under the control of the Russian mil...
A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours in B...
A Ukrainian soldier digs a foxhole in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
An elderly woman hides in a basement for shelter, with no electricity, in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/...
A group of people, who fled Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
A family walks out of a basement used as shelter during an air-raid alarm in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat A...
An injured man is wheeled on a stretcher at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Turkish imam Mehmet Yuce walks down the steps after evening pray in a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Ukrainian Embassy in ...

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole.

In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements without electricity.

Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.

AP photographers captured scenes of devastation in Irpin and around Ukraine on Sunday, the 18th day of the war. The shells of bombed-out buildings and a damaged kindergarten classroom in Kharkiv. Rubble in besieged Mariupol. Firefighters trying to douse flames in a ruined food storage facility in the capital, Kyiv.

Since their invasion, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine, and have besieged several cities, pummeling them with strikes and leading to a series of humanitarian crises.

In a hospital in Brovary, the photos show doctors and nurses working on people who were injured and lost limbs.

Other images showed life for refugees in shelters in western Ukraine and in neighboring countries. A boy worked on a puzzle; a family huddled behind a pile of suitcases; a mother read to her young child in a room crowded with beds.

Updated : 2022-03-14 09:44 GMT+08:00

