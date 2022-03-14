Alexa
Georgia hires Mike White from Florida to replace fired Crean

By CHARLES ODUM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/14 06:31
Georgia has hired Mike White from Florida to provide new leadership to its basketball program only three days after firing Tom Crean.

White's hiring was approved by Georgia's athletic association's executive board in a telephone meeting Sunday.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record.

The Gators finished .500 or better in conference games in each season under White.

Florida’s hopes of improving its resume for NCAA tournament consideration this season ended with an 83-80 overtime loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Crean was fired Thursday night following a 6-26 season that set a school record for losses. The Bulldogs lost their final 12 games and won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program.

Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams.

Details of White's contract with Georgia were not immediately available.

