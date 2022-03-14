Kevin Durant scores season-high 53 points, Nets beat Knicks

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, reacts after hitting a basket during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at the... Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, reacts after hitting a basket during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, in New York. The Nets defeated the Knicks 110-107. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, shoots over New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson during the first half of the NBA basketball game at the Barclays Ce... Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, shoots over New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson during the first half of the NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 110-107 on Sunday.

Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high. Durant also had nine assists and six rebounds in his 60th career 40-point performance.

Irving had a nice view while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in New York. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. Irving has not been vaccinated.

So the star guard had a seat in the stands, just as he did a night earlier to watch his college team, Duke, lose in the ACC championship game. He walked off arm-in-arm with Durant toward the Nets locker room after the game ended.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets,

Julius Randle scored 26 points for New York, and Evan Fournier had 25.

MAVERICKS 95, CELTICS 92

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and Dallas beat Boston to spoil Kevin Garnett’s special day.

With Garnett courtside awaiting the postgame ceremony to retire his uniform No. 5, the Mavericks won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.

Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Boston's Jayson Tatum missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tatum had 21 points with 11 rebounds, but made just a pair of baskets in the second half.

CLIPPERS 106, PISTONS 102

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.

Reggie Jackson, another former Piston, had with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Jeremi Grant scored 21 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.