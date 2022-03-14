Alexa
Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 04:49
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm Sunday, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren.

The 30-year-old Wittgren was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.

In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.

Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.

On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-14 06:42 GMT+08:00

