Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hernandez's brace boosts Watford's bid to stay in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 02:07
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, right, saves a shot by Watford's Juraj Kucka, center, during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary...
Southampton's Romain Perraud, left, battles with Watford's Cucho Hernandez during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Watf...

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, right, saves a shot by Watford's Juraj Kucka, center, during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary...

Southampton's Romain Perraud, left, battles with Watford's Cucho Hernandez during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Watf...

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Cucho Hernandez's brace boosted Watford’s bid to stay in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

The Colombia attacker struck twice in the first half and, although Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the hosts before halftime, the Hornets held on for only their sixth league win of the season.

Watford stayed in the relegation zone but moved up one position and is level on points with 17th-place Everton.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s ball out from the back was nearly intercepted and, when Mohammed Salisu tried to play back to him seconds later, his pass was underhit. Hernandez rounded Forster and rifled into the empty net in the 14th minute.

Juraj Kucka produced a wonderful whipped cross to the back post, where Hernandez volleyed home to make it 2-0 in the 34th.

Elyounoussi reduced the deficit minutes later on the stroke of halftime by directing James Ward-Prowse's free kick beyond Ben Foster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-14 03:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
"