Barcelona women rout Madrid for 3rd straight league title

Barcelona's coach Jonatan Giraldez, top, is lifted in the air by the players as they celebrate at the end of the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Barcelona won 5-0 to clinch the championship title before the end of the season. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)