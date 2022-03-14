Alexa
Everton slides toward relegation trouble with loss to Wolves

By Associated Press
2022/03/14 00:38
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez attempts an overhead shot on goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison P...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Boyhood Liverpool fan Conor Coady headed a second-half winner for Wolverhampton at Goodison Park on Sunday to push 10-man Everton closer to the club's first relegation in 71 years.

The England international expertly glanced home Ruben Neves’ cross early in the second half and Jonjoe Kenny’s dismissal following two yellow cards in the space of three minutes saw the visitors coast to a 1-0 victory to move up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Wolves’ captain has now scored more league goals this season — three — than he had in his previous six combined.

Everton, by contrast, has not scored in its last three league games and that, coupled with Watford’s win at Southampton, leaves Frank Lampard's team outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Everton does have three matches in hand on most of its rivals but a run of just nine points from the last 60 available and only two league wins since September has left the team in danger of dropping out of the top flight for only the third time in its history and first since 1951.

Updated : 2022-03-14 02:09 GMT+08:00

