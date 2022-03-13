Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Rockies agree to deals with Iglesias, Colomé

By PAT GRAHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/13 23:36
Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias runs to first base during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 2, 2021, in Anaheim. The Colorado Rock...
Minnesota Twins' relief pitcher Alex Colome walks toward the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball ga...

Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias runs to first base during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 2, 2021, in Anaheim. The Colorado Rock...

Minnesota Twins' relief pitcher Alex Colome walks toward the dugout after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball ga...

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to one-year contracts with shortstop José Iglesias and right-handed reliever Alex Colomé, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreements have not yet been announced. In addition, the Rockies agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Scott Schebler.

Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, who is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Before the 2021 season, the team traded perennial All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Story turned in a 24-homer, 20-steal season in '21 as the Rockies missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Iglesias batted .271 last season over 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels and 23 with Boston. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 while a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Colomé, 33, is coming off a season in which he saved 17 games for the Minnesota Twins. He led the league with 47 saves in 2017 while with Tampa Bay.

Schebler spent 14 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, hitting .147. He was a 26th-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2010 amateur draft. He hit 30 homers with Cincinnati during the 2017 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-14 02:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
"