|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68
|18
|69
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73
|20
|66
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|8
|3
|56
|19
|56
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|3
|7
|41
|29
|48
|West Ham
|28
|13
|6
|9
|46
|35
|45
|Tottenham
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|35
|45
|Wolverhampton
|28
|13
|4
|11
|28
|23
|43
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|3
|13
|40
|37
|36
|Southampton
|28
|8
|11
|9
|35
|43
|35
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39
|38
|33
|Leicester
|25
|9
|6
|10
|40
|43
|33
|Brighton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26
|34
|33
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|47
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|28
|5
|8
|15
|29
|64
|23
|Everton
|25
|6
|4
|15
|28
|46
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Watford
|28
|5
|4
|19
|27
|54
|19
|Norwich
|28
|4
|5
|19
|17
|61
|17
___
Leicester 1, Leeds 0
Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0
Burnley 0, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Norwich 1, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Watford 2, Arsenal 3
Man City 4, Man United 1
Tottenham 5, Everton 0
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|36
|23
|8
|5
|90
|31
|77
|Bournemouth
|34
|19
|8
|7
|55
|30
|65
|Huddersfield
|37
|17
|12
|8
|51
|38
|63
|QPR
|36
|17
|8
|11
|52
|42
|59
|Blackburn
|37
|16
|10
|11
|46
|37
|58
|Sheffield United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|50
|40
|57
|Luton Town
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|41
|57
|Middlesbrough
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46
|40
|56
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|15
|10
|10
|50
|34
|55
|Coventry
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|43
|54
|Millwall
|36
|14
|12
|10
|37
|34
|54
|Blackpool
|36
|14
|9
|13
|42
|41
|51
|Preston
|37
|12
|15
|10
|40
|40
|51
|West Brom
|36
|13
|11
|12
|39
|34
|50
|Stoke
|36
|12
|10
|14
|45
|42
|46
|Swansea
|35
|12
|8
|15
|38
|50
|44
|Cardiff
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|55
|43
|Bristol City
|37
|12
|7
|18
|47
|65
|43
|Birmingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|42
|56
|41
|Hull
|37
|10
|8
|19
|30
|41
|38
|Reading
|36
|10
|5
|21
|42
|72
|29
|Barnsley
|36
|5
|10
|21
|26
|52
|25
|Derby
|37
|11
|12
|14
|36
|41
|24
|Peterborough
|36
|5
|8
|23
|27
|72
|23
___
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 0
Hull 0, West Brom 2
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Preston 2, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Blackpool 1
Swansea 3, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Fulham 5
Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1
Barnsley 1, Stoke 1
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m.
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|62
|21
|77
|Wigan
|35
|22
|7
|6
|60
|33
|73
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|73
|Oxford United
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|68
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|66
|Plymouth
|36
|19
|8
|9
|59
|39
|65
|Sheffield Wednesday
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|40
|64
|Wycombe
|37
|17
|11
|9
|61
|47
|62
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|60
|Portsmouth
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|38
|58
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|14
|7
|15
|46
|58
|49
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|47
|Burton Albion
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|45
|Lincoln
|36
|11
|8
|17
|42
|49
|41
|Charlton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|42
|49
|40
|Shrewsbury
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|37
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|7
|12
|17
|50
|66
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|33
|Gillingham
|37
|7
|12
|18
|29
|58
|33
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|46
|70
|32
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|29
|Crewe
|37
|6
|7
|24
|30
|68
|25
___
Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 0, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0
Crewe 1, Wycombe 3
Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2
Gillingham 0, Bolton 3
Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0
Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3
Bolton 1, Morecambe 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|35
|19
|11
|5
|64
|31
|68
|Northampton
|36
|17
|9
|10
|43
|31
|60
|Newport County
|36
|16
|11
|9
|58
|45
|59
|Tranmere
|36
|17
|8
|11
|41
|32
|59
|Exeter
|34
|15
|13
|6
|50
|34
|58
|Swindon
|36
|16
|10
|10
|59
|44
|58
|Sutton United
|35
|16
|9
|10
|53
|40
|57
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|16
|9
|11
|51
|42
|57
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|8
|9
|46
|37
|56
|Port Vale
|34
|14
|11
|9
|50
|34
|53
|Salford
|34
|13
|10
|11
|38
|31
|49
|Hartlepool
|35
|13
|9
|13
|36
|44
|48
|Crawley Town
|35
|12
|9
|14
|43
|50
|45
|Harrogate Town
|35
|11
|10
|14
|52
|55
|43
|Bradford
|36
|10
|13
|13
|40
|45
|43
|Walsall
|36
|11
|10
|15
|38
|47
|43
|Carlisle
|35
|10
|10
|15
|30
|47
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|8
|15
|11
|39
|45
|39
|Colchester
|36
|9
|12
|15
|36
|50
|39
|Leyton Orient
|34
|7
|15
|12
|42
|36
|36
|Barrow
|35
|7
|13
|15
|31
|41
|34
|Stevenage
|36
|7
|13
|16
|32
|56
|34
|Oldham
|34
|7
|10
|17
|34
|52
|31
|Scunthorpe
|36
|4
|12
|20
|25
|62
|24