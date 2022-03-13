NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div m-Carolina 58 41 12 5 87 196 135 23-4-2 18-8-3 11-5-0 a-Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 26-6-0 14-7-5 9-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 58 37 15 6 80 198 170 19-5-4 18-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 20-7-2 17-9-3 9-4-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 59 37 17 5 79 180 154 19-5-3 18-12-2 8-4-0 m-Pittsburgh 59 35 15 9 79 193 158 16-9-5 19-6-4 10-4-2 Boston 59 36 18 5 77 180 160 18-10-2 18-8-3 12-3-1 Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169 14-11-5 18-7-5 10-5-1 Columbus 59 29 27 3 61 193 218 16-12-3 13-15-0 8-11-0 Detroit 59 24 28 7 55 170 221 16-12-4 8-16-3 6-9-2 N.Y. Islanders 55 23 24 8 54 148 154 13-12-4 10-12-4 6-5-1 New Jersey 59 22 32 5 49 179 208 14-14-3 8-18-2 8-10-2 Ottawa 58 21 32 5 47 154 189 11-17-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 Philadelphia 58 18 30 10 46 145 202 11-15-5 7-15-5 4-11-4 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 10-16-4 9-16-4 6-10-4 Montreal 58 15 35 8 38 143 221 8-17-2 7-18-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 23-3-3 18-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 58 36 15 7 79 204 140 18-5-5 18-10-2 8-6-1 c-St. Louis 58 34 17 7 75 208 161 20-7-2 14-10-5 12-5-2 c-Minnesota 57 34 19 4 72 216 187 17-6-1 17-13-3 8-7-1 p-Los Angeles 60 32 20 8 72 175 171 14-12-3 18-8-5 6-6-2 Nashville 58 33 21 4 70 184 164 17-11-0 16-10-4 12-6-1 p-Edmonton 59 32 23 4 68 193 187 16-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 60 32 24 4 68 188 177 16-13-3 16-11-1 11-5-1 Dallas 57 32 22 3 67 170 169 20-8-1 12-14-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 59 29 23 7 65 172 172 13-10-4 16-13-3 8-4-5 Anaheim 61 27 24 10 64 177 193 16-11-4 11-13-6 10-7-3 Winnipeg 59 26 23 10 62 178 184 15-11-2 11-12-8 10-6-5 San Jose 58 26 25 7 59 154 182 14-13-3 12-12-4 6-6-3 Chicago 60 22 30 8 52 161 208 11-15-4 11-15-4 4-11-5 Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220 10-17-3 8-20-3 4-13-0 Arizona 58 18 36 4 40 148 210 9-20-1 9-16-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.