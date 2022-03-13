Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 13, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;WSW;11;79%;73%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;93;73;Sunny and hot;94;74;NE;5;42%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain, cold;40;32;An afternoon shower;48;28;NNW;6;60%;41%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;64;55;A warm breeze;73;65;SSE;15;47%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and mild;61;46;Clouds and sun;54;40;SE;12;73%;17%;3

Anchorage, United States;Colder with some sun;32;14;Sunny and chilly;28;13;NNE;2;64%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;52;47;Cloudy and chilly;50;43;NE;8;73%;85%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, cold;17;8;A little a.m. snow;23;6;SW;6;72%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;85;62;Sunny and nice;85;61;SSE;9;52%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;A couple of showers;50;37;N;8;52%;84%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;77;58;Sunny and nice;78;59;SW;6;53%;4%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Hazy sun;70;47;NNW;9;32%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;96;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;SSE;6;75%;85%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;67;Abundant sunshine;89;65;E;8;32%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A few p.m. showers;96;83;High clouds;92;82;S;9;68%;18%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;59;49;Periods of rain;59;54;NE;24;84%;93%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;54;39;Partly sunny, milder;64;41;SSE;9;34%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;26;Mostly sunny;53;26;SE;7;38%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny;52;32;Partly sunny;53;36;SW;8;50%;59%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;61;50;A little rain;66;52;SE;5;78%;96%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;SSW;5;78%;96%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;51;31;Breezy in the a.m.;55;33;E;12;38%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;59;44;Partly sunny;57;42;SE;7;61%;81%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;46;27;Partly sunny, chilly;45;28;WSW;6;55%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Brilliant sunshine;49;22;Mostly sunny;52;27;SE;5;33%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;Partly sunny;82;62;NNW;6;63%;6%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;65;A t-storm around;83;66;ENE;5;45%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain this afternoon;61;53;Low clouds;56;47;WSW;8;78%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouding up, cool;60;44;Partly sunny, cool;61;46;NNW;11;31%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and cool;65;58;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;59;SE;14;49%;4%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;66;A little p.m. rain;85;65;ENE;3;54%;63%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;75;Hazy sunshine;94;75;SE;7;65%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;A few a.m. flurries;49;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;38;W;10;63%;81%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;6;71%;60%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;45;35;A passing shower;44;33;WSW;11;66%;81%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;N;14;71%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny;66;49;Severe thunderstorms;70;46;NW;12;65%;98%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;Very warm;94;76;NE;11;61%;32%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;Hazy sun and hot;94;69;WNW;6;49%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;60;31;Mostly sunny;53;31;SW;6;42%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;97;69;Hazy sun, very hot;99;69;WSW;6;38%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;75;SSE;4;75%;91%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;52;38;Clouds and sun;51;34;SW;11;71%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Periods of rain;56;52;A couple of showers;65;52;ENE;8;52%;98%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;64;53;Rain;61;52;SW;7;77%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;77;70;Low clouds;80;70;SE;6;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;61;Partly sunny;84;63;WSW;5;51%;23%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy and cooler;76;69;An afternoon shower;81;69;ENE;13;63%;48%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;43;24;Plenty of sun;42;22;WNW;6;69%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;9;61%;64%;5

Hong Kong, China;Humid;81;65;Humid, a p.m. shower;81;66;S;4;69%;60%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;Mostly cloudy;83;70;ENE;13;56%;14%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;96;72;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;5;18%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NE;8;40%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, cold;38;23;Rain and snow shower;40;27;NE;5;78%;53%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;75;A t-storm or two;90;76;W;6;77%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;N;14;49%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;79;62;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;7;53%;62%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and warm;71;45;Mainly cloudy, mild;65;44;SSW;5;43%;2%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;99;70;Very warm;94;71;W;10;45%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;81;56;Hazy and very warm;85;56;S;5;39%;0%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;93;68;Breezy with hazy sun;94;66;N;18;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;35;26;Partly sunny;44;29;WNW;7;48%;6%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;90;76;A shower or two;86;76;NE;11;65%;85%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;75;Some brightening;92;74;SSE;5;64%;78%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;90;69;Hazy sun;93;69;SW;4;38%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;NNW;4;77%;80%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;54;40;A touch of rain;52;38;ESE;7;78%;98%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SW;7;69%;57%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;77;67;Partly sunny;78;67;SSE;8;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;60;46;A couple of showers;59;47;NE;8;73%;93%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;54;39;Partly sunny;54;40;SSE;7;69%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Sunshine and nice;78;54;SE;6;48%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;S;7;67%;31%;12

Madrid, Spain;Inc. clouds;57;46;Periods of rain;55;52;NNE;9;78%;100%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny and beautiful;90;81;Mostly cloudy;90;81;NNE;8;61%;16%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm or two;82;74;NNW;4;86%;96%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;NE;5;58%;73%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;84;60;Becoming cloudy;80;64;SW;8;64%;35%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunlit and pleasant;80;51;A p.m. shower or two;81;52;WSW;5;30%;71%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy and cooler;73;70;Partly sunny, breezy;77;73;ENE;16;61%;86%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;36;23;Partial sunshine;44;24;NW;7;63%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;92;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;E;14;58%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunlit and pleasant;72;54;Sunny and nice;77;61;N;7;64%;4%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cold;24;22;Cloudy, not as cold;38;29;WSW;6;65%;78%;1

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;39;35;Decreasing clouds;40;25;N;8;57%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;99;79;Sunny and hot;98;80;N;7;29%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;88;59;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;NNE;10;39%;3%;12

New York, United States;Windy;36;32;Partly sunny, warmer;55;39;SSW;8;49%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief showers, cold;46;34;Breezy and cool;52;39;NNW;13;35%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;17;-4;Sunny, but cold;12;-8;NE;12;71%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, warm;71;60;Showers around;69;60;SW;9;75%;83%;5

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;44;20;A couple of showers;45;22;N;3;49%;84%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and cold;25;22;Not as cold;38;27;SW;12;67%;81%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A morning shower;92;79;E;11;64%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;90;75;A couple of showers;89;75;NNW;8;68%;91%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;74;A little p.m. rain;81;74;ESE;7;86%;81%;3

Paris, France;A little rain;54;39;Partly sunny;58;48;ESE;6;64%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;81;66;Humid;80;69;SW;8;70%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSE;7;62%;73%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;10;74%;56%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;91;71;Mostly sunny;93;68;E;7;43%;8%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny, not as cool;54;29;Mostly sunny;58;31;SSW;6;36%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny, mild;61;42;A little rain;49;30;WNW;6;76%;83%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;65;52;Showers around;65;52;ESE;7;67%;82%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of clouds;66;50;Periods of rain;59;43;SSE;10;86%;96%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;E;7;69%;73%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;39;33;Very windy, rain;44;30;S;35;74%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;Partly sunny;46;28;SE;2;61%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;76;Partly sunny;89;76;SW;7;68%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;Sunny and hot;91;69;SSE;11;22%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;6;49%;18%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;37;21;Mostly sunny;30;27;W;5;89%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;Mostly cloudy;60;53;SW;7;67%;69%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;81;65;A couple of showers;81;64;ENE;12;64%;91%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;82;75;E;15;76%;96%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun, some clouds;81;65;A stray shower;78;66;WNW;8;69%;55%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;Nice with some sun;78;50;NNE;5;14%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunshine, pleasant;87;60;SW;6;34%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;70;A shower or two;87;70;N;9;66%;81%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;58;42;A couple of showers;58;43;NE;6;68%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;45;Occasional rain;48;47;SSE;8;84%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler, morning rain;55;45;A couple of showers;52;36;WSW;6;89%;85%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;59;Rain and drizzle;84;55;ENE;6;54%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;5;71%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with some sun;41;20;Mainly cloudy;44;22;SSW;6;47%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;84;74;ENE;17;67%;96%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;54;27;Sunny and mild;49;29;S;7;62%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;71;65;A shower in the a.m.;75;66;E;9;65%;87%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with clearing;81;63;Sunshine and warm;86;67;E;6;60%;31%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;41;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;SW;7;78%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;47;Downpours;59;42;WNW;9;82%;97%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cold with snow;35;25;A little p.m. snow;36;30;N;6;80%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;69;52;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;N;7;25%;87%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;57;48;Rather cloudy, cool;56;42;NW;9;42%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cool with some sun;53;31;Partly sunny;60;34;ESE;6;46%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Inc. clouds;63;60;A couple of showers;75;51;ENE;10;46%;94%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;32;31;Cloudy, not as cold;43;35;WNW;11;70%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;69;55;Plenty of sunshine;71;54;ESE;9;55%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;66;55;Breezy with clearing;67;55;SE;15;71%;18%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow to flurries;32;10;Colder;36;-1;NNW;7;63%;56%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain this afternoon;52;45;Rain;48;44;E;6;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and breezy;49;35;Sunny, not as cool;57;34;SE;7;46%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Hot;101;76;Very hot;103;75;ESE;5;39%;14%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;42;24;Partly sunny;46;24;SW;5;68%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Abundant sunshine;48;27;Mostly sunny;49;31;S;9;51%;4%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;57;Breezy in the p.m.;64;57;SSE;16;69%;2%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot, a p.m. shower;102;75;Sunny and hot;104;75;WSW;6;39%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun returning;45;25;A little snow;38;25;NNE;4;57%;98%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather