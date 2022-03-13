Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 19:56
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102
Knoxville 48 35 9 2 2 74 184 114
Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95
Fayetteville 46 32 13 1 0 65 160 114
Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137
Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138
Evansville 47 24 22 1 0 49 133 126
Roanoke 47 18 22 3 4 43 142 154
Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164
Macon 44 8 32 1 3 20 94 202
Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 4

Knoxville 6, Quad City 1

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 0

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-13 21:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"