India stretches 2nd test lead over Sri Lanka to 204 runs

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 19:08
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul on home soil as India took control of the second test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Bumrah took 5-24 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 109 runs in 35.5 overs in its first innings, conceding a 143-run lead to India. The hosts scored 252 runs in their first innings on day one.

In reply, India was 61-1 in its second innings at tea on day two.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 30 not out, while Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on eight stretching India's lead to 204 runs.

Starting from an overnight 86-6, Sri Lanka didn’t keep India in the field for long with the last four Sri Lanka wickets falling for only 12 runs from 21 deliveries.

Lasith Embuldeniya (1) was the first to go, caught pulling off Bumrah.

The pacer then picked up his eighth five-wicket haul in test cricket when Niroshan Dickwella (21) was caught in the 35th over.

Bumrah’s 5-24 was the best return for a pacer against Sri Lanka, who crashed to its second-lowest total against India in test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin added 2-30 in this afternoon session with Mohammed Shami (2-18) and Axar Patel (1-21) accounting for the other India wickets.

In its second innings, India lost Mayank Agarwal (22) to Embuldeniya, as he nicked a delivery that was turning away.

Agarwal and Sharma had put on 42 runs for the first wicket.

India has a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, after winning the Mohali test by an innings and 222 runs.

Updated : 2022-03-13 21:33 GMT+08:00

