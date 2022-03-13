Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 17:57
A bus lies on its side after overturning near Forli, Italy, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Italian state radio says that a bus carrying about 50 refugees fro...

A bus lies on its side after overturning near Forli, Italy, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Italian state radio says that a bus carrying about 50 refugees fro...

ROME (AP) — A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing one person, Italian firefighters said.

Italian state radio said there were several injured in the accident on the A14 autostrada near Forli', a town in the Emilia-Romagna region in northeastern Italy. It said the rest of those aboard were safely evacuated.

The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field. Firefighters used two cranes in an operation to set the bus upright and remove it.

Italy's Interior Ministry said the bus had set out from Ukraine and was heading south to Pescara, an Adriatic port city, when it overturned. The passengers were taken to a nearby police barracks for initial assistance, and would later resume their journey, the ministry said.

Some 35,000 Ukrainians refugees who fled war in their homeland have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia.

Forli’ is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea.

What caused the bus to overturn was under investigation.

Updated : 2022-03-13 20:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"