Coastal bikeway connecting Taiwan’s Hsinchu and Miaoli to be inaugurated in April

Connecting bikeway will provide shade, natural scenery from endemic trees: Hsinchu official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/13 18:18
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) announced on Sunday (March 13) that the 1.2-kilometer bikeway connecting the city’s 17-km coastal bike path with the coastal "Zhunan Green Light Sea Breeze Bicycle Path" in Miaolil County will be inaugurated in mid-April.

The two bikeways are currently connected by the West Coast Expressway, but riding a bike on this highway is dangerous.

According to a Hsinchu City Government press release, the mayor recently inspected the nearly completed connecting bikeway, which is 2.3 meters wide, surfaced with asphalt, and features three rest areas, CNA reported.

After the inauguration of the bikeway, cyclists will be able to ride from the southern bank of the Toucian River, down Hsinchu City’s 17-km coastline, and onto the "Zhunan Green Light Sea Breeze Bicycle Path." The total length of the bikeway system is 68.5 km, CNA cited the press release as saying.

Hsinchu City Marketing Department Director Lin Cheng-kuang (林正光) said the connecting bikeway will provide shade as well as natural scenery from windbreaks composed of trees native to Taiwan.
