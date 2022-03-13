Alexa
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according extinction risk in event of war

Russia's invasion taking toll on animals in Ukrainian zoos

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/13 16:03
Elephants at the Taipei Zoo

Elephants at the Taipei Zoo (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of zoo animals in Ukraine becoming victims of Russia's invasion of the country, Taipei Zoo has said that in the event of war, the safety of zoo personnel is the top priority, followed by safety of the animals, whose order of evacuation is based on their extinction risk.

At the Kyiv Zoo, elephants startled by the war had to be injected with a sedative to calm them down, while zebras were so frightened by the sound of shelling that they had to be kept indoors. Lemur mothers even abandoned their newborn babies, CNA reported.

During World War II, Yuanshan Zoo, the predecessor of Taipei Zoo, put down potentially dangerous animals like bears, lions, and leopards for fear they might escape and hurt people following air raids.

Taipei Zoo Spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) told CNA that because Taiwan is an island, zoo animals could not be evacuated to other countries as easily as some could be in Ukraine, and moving them by sea or air might be unworkable.

If a war breaks out in Taiwan, it would be easier to evacuate endemic animals and insects, as these can be released into the wild, the spokesman said.

However, it might be better to leave large animals and dangerous animals where they are, he added. Depending on the situation, they might have to be euthanized or evacuated according to their species' risk of extinction, he went on to say.
Taipei Zoo
Ukraine war
Kyiv Zoo

Updated : 2022-03-13 17:00 GMT+08:00

