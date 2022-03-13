Alexa
Taiwan reports five local COVID cases

63 imported cases also confirmed

  249
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/13 14:34
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 13) announced 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which five are local and 58 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include four men and one woman between 30 and 80 years of age.

The imported cases include 31 males and 27 females ranging in age from under five to 70. They arrived between Feb. 26 and Saturday (March 12).

Among these 58, 16 arrived from Vietnam; four each from the U.S. and Hong Kong; three from Indonesia; two each from Singapore, Australia, and India; and one each from the Netherlands, Cambodia, Belarus, Mexico, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. The origins of the other 20 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 21,288 cases of COVID-19, including 5,746 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2022-03-13 15:28 GMT+08:00

