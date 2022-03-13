Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jara, Dallas defeat Nashville 2-0

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 12:10
Jara, Dallas defeat Nashville 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara found the back of the net for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Jara put Dallas (1-1-1) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 85th minute on a penalty kick. Dallas also got one goal from Alan Velasco. Dallas outshot Nashville (1-1-1) 12-3, with five shots on goal to zero for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved three of the five shots he faced for Nashville.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers and Nashville visits Real Salt Lake.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-13 13:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"