Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0

|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Burke, 2 (Santos), 23rd minute.
Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 2 (penalty kick), 58th.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Espinoza, San Jose, 11th; Remedi, San Jose, 26th; Santos, Philadelphia, 27th; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 43rd; Harriel, Philadelphia, 62nd; Bouda, San Jose, 90th+2.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Jeffrey Greeson, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (William Jacob Richmond, 68th); Cristian Espinoza (Tommy Thompson, 86th), Jan Gregus, Eduardo Lopez (Niko Tsakiris, 77th), Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Ousseni Bouda, 68th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th), Daniel Gazdag (Quinn Sullivan, 82nd), Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Cory Burke (Paxten Aaronson, 68th), Sergio Santos.