Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 04:20
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0

San Jose 0 0 0
Philadelphia 1 1 2

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Burke, 2 (Santos), 23rd minute.

Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 2 (penalty kick), 58th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Espinoza, San Jose, 11th; Remedi, San Jose, 26th; Santos, Philadelphia, 27th; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 43rd; Harriel, Philadelphia, 62nd; Bouda, San Jose, 90th+2.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Jeffrey Greeson, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (William Jacob Richmond, 68th); Cristian Espinoza (Tommy Thompson, 86th), Jan Gregus, Eduardo Lopez (Niko Tsakiris, 77th), Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Ousseni Bouda, 68th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th), Daniel Gazdag (Quinn Sullivan, 82nd), Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Cory Burke (Paxten Aaronson, 68th), Sergio Santos.

Updated : 2022-03-13 12:27 GMT+08:00

"